Southern Firearms Amnesty In Bridgewater This Weekend

Police are driving a Southern Firearms Amnesty in Bridgewater on Saturday encouraging people to hand in their unwanted, illegal or unregistered firearms.

Between 10am and 2pm on Saturday 3 July, a Police Command Bus will be situated at the Greenpoint Shopping Precinct ready to receive unwanted and illegal firearms, ammunition, and gel blasters that imitate firearms, from the community.

“Members of the community can hand in firearms, ammunition and gel blasters that imitate firearms, at a police firearms amnesty, without fear of being prosecuted for the possession,” said Senior Sergeant Jason Klug.

“Anyone unable or uncomfortable to take items to the amnesty, can attend the location and speak to officers, or phone their local police station, and police will organise collection from a private residence” - Sgt Jason Klug

When attending a mobile firearms amnesty Police ask that you leave the items in your car, walk up and speak to officers on site who will safely retrieve the items.

Details regarding the Tasmania Police permanent firearms amnesty are available on the Tasmania Police website

