South West Tattooist Awarded Best Sleeve

Award won at the Aussie Tattoo Expo in Perth

23 September 2019

Black Anchor tattoo artist Danielle Decay has been awarded the 'Best Sleeve' at the Australian Tattoo Expo in Perth.

Danielle was given the award ahead of eight other tattooists, and her winning artwork, a Pulp Fiction sleeve took 11 sessions and 60 hours to complete.

Danielle has been a tattoo artist for eight years, her style mainly being black and grey realism, surrealism, horror and macabre art.

With a steady clientele base in the South West, her work is becoming increasingly well known in the industry.

