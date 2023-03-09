South Sydney Coach Calls For Life Bans Following Racial Slur Allegations

South Sydney coach Jason Demetriou has called for life bans to any spectators found guilty of racial abuse in the NRL.

Demetriou’s call comes after the Rabbitohs’ Latrell Mitchell alleged he was the victim of a racial slur, which resulted in a spectator being ejected from BlueBet Stadium in Penrith on Thursday night.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The New South Wales Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

It is the second time in five years a fan has been ejected from the stadium, after former Rabbitohs Greg Inglis was subjected to racial abuse by two fans in 2018.

"It's not a claim, it happened. It's not the first time we've come here as a club and our players have been racially abused. Like where does it end? It's just not on," Demetriou said post-match.

"I shouldn't have to be able to come here as a coach and lead a team for players to be abused. We have to stamp it out completely. NRL clubs have to get rid of it on give life bans."

He said Mitchell was “sick of it”, the latest incident allegedly not the first time subjected to racial abuse.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said in a statement of Thursday night he condemned the alleged victim.

"Any form of racism or vilification will not be tolerated in our sport," Abdo said.

"We are working with the stadium and the club to get all the facts. The Integrity Unit will investigate fully.

"We will stand behind our players and commend them for calling out this behaviour."

Following the Penrith Panthers’ 16-10 win against the Rabbitohs on Thursday night, the club said in a statement it was informed of the alleged incident and will work with the NRL throughout investigations.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear it on the LiSTNR app now.