South Australian Border Re-Opens To Regional Victoria

As of Wednesday, South Australia was once again open to regional Victoria after the Transition Committee agreed to allow travel, provided visitors take a Covid test upon entry and isolate until receiving a negative result.

The same rules were also applied to essential travelers, though there was no indication of when the border will re-open to the Greater Melbourne area.

We’ll obviously continue to keep looking at the statistics and the information coming out of Greater Melbourne itself. If we can lift those restrictions in the coming days and weeks, of course we’ll do that - South Australian Premier, Steven Marshall

South Australia's border was one of the first to be eased following Victoria's fourth lockdown. At the time of it's easing, Queensland, Western Australia and Tasmania were still maintaining a hard border with Victoria while travel into New South Wales and the Northern Territory required either a permit or a mandatory quarantine for visitors from the region.

