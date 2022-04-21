South Australia To Review COVID Close Contact Ruling

South Australia will next week review its rules for close contacts, following eased restrictions in NSW and Victoria.

Premier Peter Malinauskas said the topic will be the dominant talking point at the state's Emergency Management meeting next week.

He said there needs to be a level of national consistency when removing or reinstating covid restrictions - while continuing to monitor case numbers.

"What we're seeking is to get that balance right between having restrictions in place and getting us back to a degree of normality," the premier said.

As it stands, SA residents who are deemed close contacts are still required to isolate for seven days.

The state's Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said he expects further clarification on rule changes over the coming days.

"Where we can achieve national consistency it makes it easier for South Australians who travel in and out of the state and it makes it easier for visitors to our state as well," he said.

South Australia's health department reported 4,079 new infections on Thursday, suggesting case numbers may've hit a peak of 6,000 in mid-April.

