South Australia Tightens Border With Victoria As Tougher Restrictions Kick In

South Australia's border has closed again overnight amid Victoria entering another lockdown with a cluster of growing cases.

Despite no new cases of Covid-19 restrictions have been re-introduced in the festival state as a precautionary measure with new density and mask rules now in place.

50 percent capacity caps for venues, including pubs, clubs and cafes

Private activities are capped at 150 people

Masks are mandatory in high risk areas including aged care and correctional facilities, as well as for personal care services

Bans on dancing, singing and shisha bars

Premier Steven Marshall has said the moves are necessary if the state wants to avoid harsher measures.

"Since the 8 July we've had almost 9000 people come across that border from Victoria, so it’s quite possible we have somebody here with it at the moment. So that's why we’re pleading with people if you develop any symptoms, don't go out and about, don't go to work, go and get yourself tested" - Steven Marshall

Meanwhile, contact tracers are still desperately trying to track down people who were at a third exposure site linked to the COVID-infectious removalists at Tailem Bend.

25 people checked into the OTR at the Bend Motorsport Park, but authorities are concerned with evidence suggesting there were a lot more.

Keep up to date on South Australia's latest Covid-19 Restrictions and more here

