South Australia Records 774 New Infections As Restrictions Return

The state of South Australia has recorded a new daily record number, announcing 774 new COVID infections.

After revealing that more than 20,000 tests were administered on Christmas Day, Premier Steven Marshall spoke on the details of new restrictions in an attempt to restrict spread.

"We are increasingly concerned about the new Omicron variant," Premier Marshall said.

Over 80% of the latest case numbers have been determined as the Omicron variant.

"It will overwhelm our health system and seriously undermine our workforce’s ability to respond to this Omicron outbreak."

A vary of restrictions are set to be introduced from 11:59pm Sunday night.

Gyms will have a density limit of 1 person per 7 square metres, hospitalities will face 1 per 4 square metres (indoors), and only 10 people are permitted at home gatherings.

The limit on home gatherings was reduced from 30, interfering with New Year's Eve plans.

The state government is asking to work from home for those who can, and limit overall travel around the state.