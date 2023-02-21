South Australia Issued Heat Warning With Temperatures Set To Soar

A heatwave warning has been issued across South Australia with the warmest weather in four years expected across the state on Tuesday.

Western Australia is also expected top feel the heat today with the Bureau of Meteorology warning both regions should expect extremely high temperatures.

Mount Lofty in South Australia is now under a complete fire ban with areas of WA including Lockwood, Karroun, Roe, Lakes, Fitzgerald Inland, Fitzgerald Coast, Esperance Coast and Esperance Inland districts also receiving a fire warning.

Adelaide is set to reach a high of 34 degrees today which is expected to peak on Thursday, reaching up to 38 degrees.

Perth is expected to reach a high of 30 degrees today.

Sydney and Queensland are expected to reach 27 and 28 degrees respectively, while remaining humid and cloudy.

