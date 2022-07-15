South Australia Announces State Funeral For Neil Kerley

Adelaide Oval will host the state funeral for Australian Football Hall of Famer Neil Kerley on July 25.

Acting South Australian Premier Susan Close said the service, which will also be livestreamed, will be an opportunity to celebrates “Knuckles” life as much as a time to mourn his passing.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The South Australia Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

“This will be an opportunity to hear from family and friends and celebrate what the man brought to South Australia, to our community and particularly to our great sport of Aussie rules,” she said.

There is no cap on attendance, restricted only by Adelaide Oval’s capacity.

Final details of the event are still being finalised, and it is expected many AFL identities will be in attendance.

Close said Kerley’s family was thankful for the offering of a state funeral.

“They are looking forward to a day that they will regard as much as a day of celebration as a moment of mourning." - Susan Close

Kerley, aged 88, died last month in a car accident in Murraylands, South Australia and is survived by his wife Barb and family.

He is remembered as an outstanding player, coach, administrator, and media personality.

Kerley played 276 games for West Adelaide, South Adelaide, and Glenelg, and represented South Australia 32 times, and claimed four premierships as a SANFL coach.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: