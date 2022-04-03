Sophie Monk Ties The Knot With A Secret Wedding Ceremony

We love a cheeky elopement!

Pic: @SophieMonk

THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Sophie Monk has tied the knot!

The 42-year-old Love Island host has eloped with her beau, 41-year-old neuroscientist Josh Gross, in an intimate wedding at their Central Coast estate.

By ‘intimate’, we mean they were the only people in attendance!

Monk took to Instagram to make the surprise announcement:

The duo first met during a flight to Europe in 2018, where they shared a bottle of champagne before Monk asked her now-husband Gross for a kiss.

Seriously, are they living in a rom-com?!

We're wishing the best for the happy couple!

Nick Barrett

3 April 2022

