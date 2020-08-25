Sophie Monk Responds To Those Bardot Comments During Her Masked Singer Performance

Last night, Sophie Monk was unmasked as The Dragonfly on The Masked Singer but that might not be the last time we hear her singing!

She told Adelaide's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo that she has in fact recorded her own song since her performance! Plus, she reveals she's definitely not single and claps back at those nasty Bardot comments...

Take a listen to the full chat below:

