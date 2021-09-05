Sophie Monk Drops Sultry New Song And Music Video

We know her as a pop princess, the Bachelorette and more recently as our mermaid-y host of Love Island Australia, but Sophie Monk has relaunched herself as a sassy jazz singer!

In her song 'Nice To Meet You' we see Soph as a real-life Jessica Rabbit, complete with slinky red dress.

When talking about the release of her new song, Sophie said she was nervous to share it, revealing the song's backstory; "...it’s about how I didn’t know who I was until recently. I’m a bit of a people pleaser and tried to be what people wanted me to be."

What do you think?

You can get your hands on 'Nice To Meet You' here.

