Sophie Monk Confirms They Put A Bag Over Contestants Heads Behind-The-Scenes On The Masked Singer

This is legit.

Article heading image for Sophie Monk Confirms They Put A Bag Over Contestants Heads Behind-The-Scenes On The Masked Singer

Sophie Monk was unmasked as The Dragonfly on The Masked Singer but that's not all we've found out about this Aussie gem!

She told Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete that they actually bag contestants heads behind the scenes on the show! 

Take a listen to the full chat below:

Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download our app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows. 

25 August 2020

Sophie Monk
The Masked Singer 2020
contestants
Listen Live!
Sophie Monk
The Masked Singer 2020
contestants
Sophie Monk
The Masked Singer 2020
contestants
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs