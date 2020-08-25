Sophie Monk Confirms They Put A Bag Over Contestants Heads Behind-The-Scenes On The Masked Singer

Sophie Monk was unmasked as The Dragonfly on The Masked Singer but that's not all we've found out about this Aussie gem!

She told Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete that they actually bag contestants heads behind the scenes on the show!

Take a listen to the full chat below:

