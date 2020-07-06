Soooo Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Might Be Back On

Scott Disick is hurting my brain, and he is toying with my heart and I just need him to stop trolling us!

In May it was confirmed that he and Sofia Richie had ended their relationship after almost three years together. Most of us didn’t think that it would last that long, but hey look at them, defying the odds.. for a bit.

After the break-up, rumours started to erupt that maybe, just maybe he would return to his one true love, Kourtney Kardashian, and we could finally get the love story we have desperately been hoping for.

After a few Instagram comments on Kourt’s account from Scott, & a familiar shirt that Kourtney was wearing, had us believing that the pair might be back on, but it turns out that Lord Disick may have been trolling us the ENTIRE TIME because there’s proof that he may have rekindled with Sofia.

Hear all about the big ol' mess here:

