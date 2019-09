After 11 years playing professional footy, Michael ‘Sonny’ Walters finally made the All Australian squad for the first time!

Speaking with Xavier, Pete and Juelz this morning, Sonny explained how he found out he had made the squad, and dished on who gets the most “lit” during Mad Monday.

Take a listen:

Missed Heidi, Xavier and Pete this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!