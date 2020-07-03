Sonia Kruger Reveals How Big Brother Housemates Reacted To COVID-19

While the rest of Australia was panic buying toilet paper and fighting each other in Woolies for the last roll, the Big Brother housemates had NO idea what was happening in the outside world.

We haven't seen anything like this in recent years, with 9/11 being the last huge news to rock the house.

Host of the show, Sonia Kruger, spoke to 2DayFM Music For Breakfast this morning, revealing how the contestants reacted to COVID-19 and how they figured out something was going on.

We'll get to see their reaction on Sunday night's episode of Big Brother from 7pm.

Here's what Sonia Kruger had to reveal about the Big Brother housemates reaction to COVID-19:

Want more goss? Catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.