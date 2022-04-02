Son Charged With Murder Of His Mother In South Australia

A South Australian man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his own mother, whose body was found at an Adelaide Hills property.

The 62-year-old woman was found in the shed at Crafers West, after police were reported of her disappearance.

Police are yet to reveal the time of death, but confirmed the alleged killer was the victim's son.

"This is an absolutely tragedy," Inspector Michael Sampson said.

"It has an impact on the family of the deceased and their wilder network of friends, and has an impact on [police and paramedics] who attended."

"This is an isolated incident and members of the community are not at any risk," he said.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

