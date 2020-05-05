Something Very Strange Has Happened To Britney Spears Teeth

If you're a fan of Britney Spears (or even if you're not) you know that we enjoy workout videos, outfit pics and more from her Instagram account on the regular. But this is something you may have never noticed.

Britney Spears has a gap between her front teeth.

While Britney usually posts pics sans toothy smile, it's particularly noticeable in her latest video.

So what happened to her toothy pegs?

Have a listen to the below for an explanation...

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!