Someone Made A Petition To Stop Low-Rise Jeans Coming Back And We're Here For It!

With a lot of fashion trends making a comeback from the 90's and early 2000's, there's one that people are really not happy about...

Lise & Sarah of Halfternoons were horrified to learn that the much-hated low-rise jean could be making a return to shelves, following an article by Style Director of Stellar Mag, Kelly Hume.

Kelly called into the show to defend her actions...

But could they instead stop the trend in it's tracks, with the backing of the whole country?

"We've suffered enough in recent times, post-pandemic is NOT the year for them to make a comeback", they stated in their petition, "Say No To The Low (Rise)".

"Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and famously Britney Spears were icons of this movement/ cruel and unusual punishment."

