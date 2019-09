A lucky Bellingen resident is currently unaware they're a $1.3m house richer, after taking out the Endeavour Foundation Lotteries prize home!

The winner, who is listed as "L.C" has been unable to be contacted regarding their new gorgeous home in Buderim on the Sunshine Coast!

If you are, or know who "L.C" is, please get in contact with the charity on 1800 63 40 40.

The applicable ticket number is 118553.