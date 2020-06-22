Someone Boil The Kettle Because Shane Dawson Is "Done With The Beauty World"

TEA! Shane Dawson has single-handedly sent the YouTube beauty world (and most likely the whole of Twitter) into a frenzy after posting a four-page document revealing he's "done with the beauty world."

After the feud of the century involving Tati Westbrook, James Charles, Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson, he's finally had enough of the drama.

He compared the beauty world to a "circus" and slammed gurus for being obsessed with power, money and drama. OooOooOo!

After his rant, Shane later decided to leave Twitter for a while, finally saying he's done with the 'tea'.

Want to know what went down? Here's what Shane Dawson had to say about leaving the beauty world:

Want more celeb goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcast