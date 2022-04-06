Some of Canberra's Fave Restaurants Are Offering $1 Dishes This Thursday

If you are stuck for lunch or dinner then don't worry. We have been told that some of Canberra's favourite restaurants are offerring $1 menu items on a range of selected full price meals plus delivery. This is only valid for the 7th of April.

To get your hands on the dishes this Thursday, you will have to keep your eyes glued to Deliveroo’s Instagram story (@deliveroo_au).

The restaurant location and deal will be revealed every hour, on the hour. Simply follow the link via Deliveroo’s Instagram stories to order from participating restaurants on the app.

It’s a first-in, best-dressed race to enjoy the limited number of $1 dishes up for grabs!

Order do have to be placed between 1pm and 4pm.