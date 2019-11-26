Some Legend Has Come Up With A Backyard Pool Sharing App

If you’ve ever dreamed of having your own pool in your backyard, fear not. Some legend has found a way to come up with a pool sharing app!

Swimply is basically like AirBnb but for backyard swimming pools. It’s been available in the US for a little while, but is now live in Australia.

And yes, we mean literally the pools in suburban homes. You and a group of friends can take over someone’s backyard pool for the afternoon.

Basically, you enter your location onto their website or app and you will be shown a list of local backyard pools that you can book.

You pay by the hour, and the more luxurious pools are more expensive to rent out. They range from $20 an hour to $50 or more an hour, but if you don’t like the beach and you’re not interested in going to a public pool, maybe this is the summer solution for you.

Will you be giving it a try this summer?

