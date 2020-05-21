Social Media Star Mitchell Orval Chats About Overcoming Addiction

This morning on the show, the Hit Network's Nik & Beth were joined by social media star, Mitchell Orval (who you might know from AngryDad), to chat about overcoming his addiction & being 150 days sober.

Mitch took to the YouTube channel he shares with partner, fellow social media star Chloe Szepanowski, to chat about his past struggles, how it affected his relationship and his decision to get clean.

Nik & Beth also played back some nice words his dad had to say about him - super sweet!

Missed the chat? Here's what Mitch Orval had to say about overcoming addiction & turning his life around:

