One very lucky resident of Bellingen is still completely unaware that they are the winners of a brand new million dollar home, after numerous attempts at contacting them have failed.

The winner, known only as "L.C", was the first prize winner in the Endeavour Foundation Lotteries $1.3m Home on the Sunshine Coast, but has not responded to any calls or emails.

A.B & Ben caught up with the Head of Lotteries, Kirsty, this morning to get the details of the mysterious "L.C".