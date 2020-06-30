Snuggle Up Under The Stars In These Stunning Rooftop Igloos This Winter!

Stay out of the cold and snuggle up under the city lights in these stunning rooftop igloos!

They're the perfect post-iso must.

For two hours you can cosy up in your own igloo with your group of 2 - 6 friends.

From 2nd July, $49pp, includes two house drinks of choice and a selection of Aviary’s signature bites.

More info and bookings, click here.

