Snow A Possibility In Hobart This Weekend

It’s going to be a frosty weekend for Tasmanians with potential for snow fall in areas of Hobart as Antarctic winds hit the state as well as parts of southern Victoria.

Snow is expected to fall as low as 200m overnight on Saturday and has prompted Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service to cancel its ferry services to Maria Island on Saturday and Sunday.

Cancellations came as the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for the southeast, upper Derwent Valley, Central Plateau, and Midlands regions, as well as parts of the western, east coast, northwest coast and central north districts.

Senior bureau meteorologist Jonathon How said parts of Hobart with high elevation are the likely areas to see snow should it fall over the weekend.

These areas include Fern Tree, the back of Collinsvale and parts of South Hobart.

“It’s been a couple of years since we saw snow on the beach in Tasmania but certainly there’s a possibility of at least some flurries and sleet across parts of high-elevation Hobart suburbs,” he said.

“It’s going to be incredibly cold across Tasmania as the coldest air moves through on Saturday afternoon and will see the snow level for southern Tasmania down to about 100 metres and possibly even sea level.”

The cold isn’t expected to last too long, with conditions clearing on Sunday, and for those heading to the slopes, will be welcomed with blue skies on Monday and Tuesday.

Wet, windy and cold days across western, southern and central #Tasmania, with snow to low levels in the south overnight Saturday and Sunday morning. Keep up to date with warnings at https://t.co/NHL3HY0zFO pic.twitter.com/diXLqYHjM9 — Bureau of Meteorology, Tasmania (@BOM_Tas) June 9, 2022

