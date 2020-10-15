Snapchat Are Giving You A Sneak Peek At Justin Bieber's New Single In Their New Feature

Snapchat has partnered up with the one and only Justin Bieber to announce their new feature, in a big way.

The feature - Sounds On Snapchat - allows users on iOS to now use music in their creations, something we have been begging the Snap gods for, forever!

Now not only have they delivered, but they're promising a sneak peek at Justin Bieber's new single 'Lonely' with Benny Blanco when you use it! Snapchatters will be able to create artistic Snaps with their new ballad, share them with their friends, and even save the link to download the full song when it’s available on their favorite streaming platform.

When you receive a Snap with Sounds, you can swipe up to view the album art, song title, and name of the artist. A “Play This Song” link lets you listen to the full song on your favorite streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud. Considering there are more than 6million Aussies using Snapchat - this is awesome!

