Snag Yourself A Futuristic Coffee For Free At This New Perth Cafe

Did somebody say free?!

Yes, for one whole day only this newly renovated cafe will be giving away free coffees to soothe all you non-morning peoples souls.

The Hemingway Café was designed to an ode to the man himself and is situated in the iconic Central Park building in the Perth CBD and has just upped the ante on all things caffeine-related.

They’ve introduced never-before-seen specialty espresso technology, coffee and a unique brewing method which is quality guaranteed under the controlled guise of a certified Q Grader or ‘Coffee Sommelier’.

It is a cafe after all so it won't just be all about the caffeine, there will also be snacks to match any beverage of choice.

The new Hemingway Café is open from 6:30am Wednesday 26 August and will be offering free coffees to the general public on Thursday 27 August until close!

We suggest you set your alarms bright and early so that you don't miss this unique caffeine fix.

