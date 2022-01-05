Smoke Warnings Issued After Multiple Fires Break Out North Of Adelaide

Smoke advice warning have been issued after two fires broke out north of Adelaide Tuesday evening.

The first alarm was raised after the Black Top Rd Para Substation in the Gould Creek area went up in flames just before 9pm.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nations news as it hits.

That was followed by a smoke advice message issued about 11pm warning toxic particles may be spreading in the area, as crews worked to contain the fire.

“People with breathing difficulties should remain indoors with windows closed until the smoke abates,” authorities said.

Fire crews remained on-site early Wednesday morning to monitor hot spots and advise on messaging.

Meantime, a blaze which broke out at a large hayshed at Johnson at Kapunda on Tuesday about 3pm also prompted smoke warnings.

Emergency crews arrived to find a smoking haystack within a shed had caught fire.

Unfortunately, the shed was destroyed.

Residents in the surrounding area were warned of billowing thick black smoke.

Then about 2:30am on Wednesday another fire broke out within the warehouse of a trailer-making business at Lonsdale.

Structural and content damage has been estimated around $400,000, and has been deemed undetermined, but not suspicious.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr