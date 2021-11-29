Smoke Warning Issued As Fire Burns Through Waterloo Business

A smoke advice warning was issued around the north of Adelaide in the upper Yorke Peninsula on Monday morning.

Residents in Waterloo have been warned of toxic smoke coming from a large fire which ripped through a Newbery chemist about 5.50am on Owen Terrace.

Half a dozen fire trucks with two dozen firefighters battled the blaze as flames jumped to the adjoining building.

“Residents are urged to keep their windows closed, this is an evolving situation,” an MFS spokeswoman said.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire with the damage bill expected to reach $600,000.

Stay indoors, close all doors & windows until smoke has passed.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Hit News Team

29 November 2021

Hit News Team

