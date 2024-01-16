Hit101.3 Supports Surf Life Saving Central Coast
Drive the Extra 5 to Survive
We all know that there's nothing better then a well-deserved, refreshing swim after a long day of work, right?
Picture this, you just got home, changed straight into your swimmers, the kids are in the car, and you're headed to the closest beach, BUT, it's unpatrolled...
Don't risk it mate, join Hit101.3 in Driving the Extra 5 to Survive this Summer. Follow these 5 simple steps:
- Don’t risk your families lives, drive 5 more minutes to a patrolled beach and swim between the flags.
- Observe conditions for at least 5 minutes before going in the water.
- Never Swim Alone.
- Always take a flotation device to the beach.
- If in doubt, don’t go out.