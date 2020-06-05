‘Slothie’ The Sloth Has Been Reunited With His Family After Being Found On The Sydney Harbour Bridge

Earlier this week, journalist Julia Baird posted a shot-in-the-dark plea to the people of Sydney, asking if they had found a large, pink, fluffy sloth named Slothie.

Slothie was last seen “sailing from a car window around 8pm” the night before whilst entering the Harbour Bridge, and his absence left four-year-old owner, and all of us, inconsolable.

Before we all had a complete breakdown however, the maintenance crew over at NSW Roads posted some very good news last night: THEY FOUND SLOTHIE!

“Hey @Bairdjulia. Look what our Sydney Harbour Bridge maintenance crew found lying out in the cold! We will keep #slothie safe and warm until you are all reunited,” they wrote on Twitter and Facebook.

“For context: my 4 year old god daughter lost beloved Slothie out a car window on Sunday after dinner at my place. She was inconsolable & told her mum: 'all my best wishes came true with Slothie & now they are gone forever.' Four days later tow truck driver Jimmy to the rescue!” Julia Tweeted.

Before Slothie’s family could come pick him up, the crew made sure to keep the resilient sloth comfortable and safe:

“We've had some fun hanging with our new best mate #Slothie after she arrived,” NSW Roads wrote.

“After her ordeal on the #SydneyHarbourBridge, Slothie was dropped off to our offices (with a seatbelt this time – #ClickClackFrontAndBack) and had some water to settle the nerves.

“Soon enough, she was comfortable around the team, even contributing some ideas in the boardroom. She made a really good argument around renaming zebra crossings to sloth crossings. Here she is waiting in reception for Mum Caitlin and daughter Ava to come and pick her up.”

Now, FINALLY, Ava and Slothie have been reunited!

Look at that smile!

Hopefully they bring Slothie back for a visit in the future.

