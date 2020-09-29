Sleep Expert Reveals The Impact Of Being On Your Phone In Bed

SLEEP IS IMPORTANT.

Sleep Expert Reveals The Impact Of Being On Your Phone In Bed

Ever wondered what sleep deprivation actually looks like? Well, do we have the answer for you!

Adelaide's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo spoke to Sleep Expert, Dr Andrew Vakulin who revealed no only what actually happens to your body f you don't get enough sleep but also the impact of your phone on your sleep quality!

Take a listen to the full chat below:

29 September 2020

sleep
bed
technology
phone
