Skyfire Returns After Five Years

After a five-year hiatus since the last event in 2019, the annual firework display will return on March 16, 2024, at the OG spot, Regatta Point.

T he previous Skyfire welcomed thousands of attendees. The event featured captivating aerial displays, a performance by Samantha Jade, and culminated in a spectacular fireworks show synchronized with a high-energy soundtrack.

2024 promises to be bigger and better than ever before bringing back everything you love about Skyfire!

Keep an eye out for more updates about the event as they get dropped!