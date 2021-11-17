Skaters Hit The Bowl At Albury’s New $3.4 Million Obstacle Park

It's kickflips, ollies and pop-shove-its galore at the new Albury obstacle park.

Skateboarders got to hit the bowl for the first time when the fences came down on Tuesday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Border Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

The $3.4m development also features a parkour area and a pump track.

Mayor Kevin Mack said it's especially important post-Covid.

"It’s one of those moments where a piece of infrastructure is able to become a social interaction," he said.

"I think that's really important part about it. It gives people reason to be out in the fresh air, and reason to be together" - Cr Mack

The new David Street hub offers a 3.6-metre-deep skate bowl for boarders, BMX riders, scooter users and basketballers.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.