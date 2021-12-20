Sixth Child Dies After Jumping Castle Tragedy As Special Investigators Called In To Assist Inquiries

Specialist forensic investigators from NSW Police have travelled to Deveonport to assist Tasmanian Police as they interview young witnesses to last Thursday's jumping castle tragedy.

Sadly, a sixth child injured during the freak wind event at end-of-year celebrations at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport died on Sunday afternoon.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

Eleven-year-old Chace Harrison had his life support was turned off; police confirmed.

"Nine children were seriously injured in Thursday's incident. Devastatingly, six children have now passed away," Police Commissioner Darren Hine confirmed.

With up to 40 grade 5 and 6 students at the school grounds at the time of the incident, Commissioner Hine said that he welcomed support with the complex task of interviewing dozens of children who witnessed the horror incident.

"Given the magnitude of this critical incident and the need to speak to a large number of traumatised children within a short period of time, we have accepted an offer from NSW Police to assist in conducting interviews," Commissioner Hines said.

Children will be interviewed over the coming days with their evidence to be critical in the joint investigation between police and WorkSafe were released.

Meantime, medical experts caring for the two children who remain in a critical condition at the Royal Hobart Hospital, have been working around the clock, while a third child is now recovering at home.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr