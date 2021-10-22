Sixteen Schools Caught Up In Albury-Wodonga Outbreak

Despite a growing outbreak across the border regional area, there is no word on whether a snap lockdown will be introduced for Albury, Wodonga and Riverina.

Murrumbidgee Local Health District reported 51 new cases of COVID in the past 24 hours up to 8pm Thursday.

In total, sixteen schools have been embroiled in the current COVID outbreak - raising concern for the spread among regional border residents.

Here are the current schools caught up in the current regional outbreak. All closed schools to be cleaned to allow contract tracing:
Benalla P-12 College 
Confirmed COVID case attended college October 14,15 - school will reopen October 25.
James Fallon High School
Community member tested positive, school closed from October 21.
St Augustine's Primary School 
Various students tested positive to COVID, students required to isolate for 14 days.
Wangaratta High School
Confirmed case attended school from October 11 to 15 - school reopens October 22.
Wodonga South Primary School
Confirmed case attended school on October v15 - reopens October 22.
Lavington Public School
Recent positive test from school member, Principal Jarrod Lyons says "all staff and students are asked to self-isolate until you receive further advice."
Wodonga Middle Years College
Students set to return October 22 after deep-cleaning.
Murray High School
School reopened on October 21 after deep-cleaning.
St John's Lutheran School, Jindera 
School reopened after positive case and deep-cleaning.
Xavier High School 
Two positive cases detected last week, school has now reopened.
Lavington East Public School
Community member tested positive, school has now reopened.
Springdale Heights Public School 
School closed on Monday, reopened after successful contract tracing.
Indie School Albury-Wodonga
Positive case recorded from School facebook page (Albury Campus).
Billabong High School
Teacher identified as close contact, then tested negative allowing school to reopen.
Catholic College Wodonga
School closed on Tuesday following positive case, all students barring Year 8 returned to onsite learning from October 21.

