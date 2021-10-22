Sixteen Schools Caught Up In Albury-Wodonga Outbreak
No snap lockdown announcement
Despite a growing outbreak across the border regional area, there is no word on whether a snap lockdown will be introduced for Albury, Wodonga and Riverina.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District reported 51 new cases of COVID in the past 24 hours up to 8pm Thursday.
In total, sixteen schools have been embroiled in the current COVID outbreak - raising concern for the spread among regional border residents.
"A significant amount of current cases are among those aged 12 to 24," a MLHD spokesperson said.
"It is critical those aged 12 and above come forward for vaccination. Vaccination is proven to prevent serious illness of COVID-19 and lower the risk of transmission.
"NSW Health is working closely with the NSW Department of Education, the NSW Early Learning Sector and a private aged care facility to manage the current COVID-19 outbreak in the Albury LGA.