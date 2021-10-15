Six New Cases Along The Riverina, As Mildura Lockdown Is Extended
The Border News
Albury has recorded four new cases with an additional case along the Murray River area.
Three of the cases are known as household contacts of previous existing cases, while three remain under investigation.
Also, a case recorded in the Greater Hume area is currently being investigated by authorities.
There is a growing list of exposure sites from the past week, for a full list of sites in the Southern Riverina and North East click here.
Elsewhere along the border, Mildura residents have just discovered their lockdown will be extended another week until Friday October 22.
It came as Mildura recorded an additional 34 cases on Friday, moving the areas total active case count over 190.
Vaccination rates have increased across the region, with 58% of the regional population fully vaccinated.
Health Minister Martin Foley has urged patience for those caught up in the Mildura outbreak.
"Work with the community to raise that vaccination level, to protect and support those people in the community who have coronavirus or might be at risk of it, and get ahead of that outbreak and make sure we've got the system and support in place to allow that cross-border community to reopen."
