Six Hospitalised Following Hotel Fire In North Adelaide

Six people have been transported to hospital and a number of others have been injured during a hotel fire in Adelaide’s north.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Comfort Hotel Adelaide Meridien on Melbourne Street at around 6:30PM.

Paramedics transported at least six people to hospital with serious injuries and treated multiple others at the scene for minor injuries.

One of the six people transported to hospital is believed to be in critical condition.

Around 50 firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

South Australia Police shut down a section of Melbourne street as firefighters extinguished the flames.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

