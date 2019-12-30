Six Australians Are Still Yet To Claim $30 Million Lotto Prize!

How’s this for a start to the decade?

Saturday’s $30 Million Megadraw was won by 11 people, with each winner taking home a prize of $2,727,272.73!!

To makes things even more exciting, six of those winners are still yet to claim their millions.

According to The Lott, six winners were won by unregistered tickets, which means they have no way to contact the new millionaires.

Of all the winners, five are from Queensland, three from NSW, two from South Australia and one is from Western Australia.

“Remarkably, it seems the majority of last night’s division one winners are still oblivious to the fact they’re now multi-millionaires," spokesperson for the Lott, Matt Hart confirmed.

“Imagine how these winners’ plans for the next decade might change when their bank accounts balloon with this massive prize!

"All they need to do is simply check their tickets and make contact with us."

The winning numbers for Saturday’s 4011 draw were 39, 13, 19, 1, 37 and 31, while the supplementary numbers were 5 and 33.

This morning, a Rockhampton dad discovered he was a winner.

“I only checked my ticket this morning,” he explained.

"I saw I had a win but initially didn’t see how much and didn’t think that much of it. But then one of my family members checked it and saw I’d won division one.

“I can’t believe it’s real! Every now and then I just stop and think ‘no way!’."

As for what he’s doing to spend the money on, he says he plans on whisking the family away for a white Christmas next year!

“I’m going to keep a level head with this. It will make a difference to lots of people, to my family.

“I’m going to enjoy the New Year, that’s for sure.

“There will be a trip overseas at some point. I’m thinking a white Christmas with the family next year.”

Check your tickets asap, there’s still unclaimed winners out there!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.