Six schools across Albury have closed their doors on Monday after positive Covid cases were picked up in the school community.

Hume Public, Albury North, Wodonga Primary, Victory Lutheran, and Melrose Primary closed on Monday.

Six Albury schools close their doors after Covid scare

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell has reassured parents it is still safe to send their children to the classrooms when they open.

“We’re sitting at about 95 percent of staff fully vaccinated and that vaccination is just one of the Covid safe measures we’ve got in our place at our schools. We’ve got ventilation, we’ve got mask-wearing, not mixing and mingling.”

This comes after Murrumbidgee Local Health district recorded 47 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

One death was also recorded, a man in his 60s at Mercy Place Albury aged care facility, he is the second person to die after being infected with Covid at the facility.

