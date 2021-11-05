Six Albury Residents Caught Breaching COVID Laws

Police urge compliance

Six Albury Residents Caught Breaching COVID Laws

Police have urged community members who are required to stay home do so, after six people were caught in Albury recently.

Murray River Police District commander superintendent Paul Smith said the goal is to ensure people are isolating when they should be.

"Our focus has really changed and is on helping health ensure that those who need to stay isolated because they're a positive case or they're a close contact do so," he said.

"And if they need assistance in doing so, we're facilitating that for them."

