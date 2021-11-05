Six Albury Residents Caught Breaching COVID Laws

Police have urged community members who are required to stay home do so, after six people were caught in Albury recently.

Murray River Police District commander superintendent Paul Smith said the goal is to ensure people are isolating when they should be.

"Our focus has really changed and is on helping health ensure that those who need to stay isolated because they're a positive case or they're a close contact do so," he said.

"And if they need assistance in doing so, we're facilitating that for them."

"If you've got a direction from health to stay home because you've been identified as a risk, whether you're a positive or a close contact, please do that for your safety, for your family's safety, for the community's safety." Mr Smith said compliance for stay-at-home orders had generally been clear, but a select few have disregarded those rules and placed the community at risk. "Just this week we had a man who was searched out in Dean Street in the early hours of the morning, COVID-positive, not in isolation, he received a penalty notice," he said. "[Another] man was driving around not only putting the community at risk because he was intoxicated, but also COVID-positive, not isolating, he was arrested and charged and is before the court. "And out yesterday we had a drug dealer who was out dealing drugs, COVID-positive, not isolating, putting the community at risk and on top of that he was in possession of a fraudulent COVID vaccine passport, he is before the court." Mr Smith said any businesses who are concerned of customers using fake vaccine passports must call police.

