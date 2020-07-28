Sisters Elly & Becky Miles Announced As Next Joint-Bachelorettes!

For the first time in Australian Bachie history, TWO women will be staring as Bachelorettes in one season.

The first is Elly Miles, the sweet nurse from Parkes, NSW who became a fan-favourite on Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor last year.

Joining Elly on the search for love is her very own sister Becky Miles!

“We hope you're ready for double the love... and double the roses! Introducing your 2020 Bachelorettes, Elly and Becky Miles 🌹”

Network Ten are yet to explain how the new format will work, but it’s not the first time more than one Bachie has stared in a season.

In the US, a season was held where men voted between two potential bachelorettes at the very start of their journey.

The most recent of New Zealand’s Bachelorette saw a second bachelorette introduced a few episodes into the show.

We’ll just have to wait to see what format our season staring sisters will take!

