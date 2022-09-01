Sistahs! Check Out The Official Movie Poster For Hocus Pocus 2!

We've been waiting 300 years, and we're finally getting Hocus Pocus 2 on September 30 on Disney+!

Disney have been dropping some epic sneak peeks of the upcoming sequel to the 1993 Halloween film, starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, and now we have the official movie poster!

Check it out here:

The second film will be about three young women who accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem and they must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world. Sounds right up our alley!

Billy Butcherson will also be back, played again by Doug Jones, and we're bursting with excitement!

Don't miss Hocus Pocus 2 on September 30, streaming on Disney+!

The Best Not-So-Scary 90s Halloween Movies!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android