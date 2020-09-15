Sip & Mix Your Own Bottle At This Make-Your-Own Wine Workshop

Wine lover or not, this is the perfect way to discover what would be your ultimate flavour!

For the month of September, the legends at The Hahndorf will be putting on back to back events, including this unique mix & sip crash course in winemaking!

You will be guided by expert wine connoisseurs who will be able to help you finally find that ultimate blend to suit any pallet.

This interactive experience not only lets you experiment with uniquely different SA wines but once you think you've found your flavour you actually get to bottle and keep your masterpiece.

The tickets will set you back $100 per person but there will be plenty of sh-nacks and glasses of wine before you find that ultimate personal blend, so honestly, cheers to that!

For more information, click here.

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download our app on iOS or Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.