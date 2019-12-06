Sip Bottomless Aperol Spritz & Prosecco From A Fountain In Surry Hills!

You can’t think of Crown Street without thinking of the magical wine bar and restaurant that is The Winery.

To celebrate summer, the venue will be bringing back the beloved lion-head fountain, but this time, diners can enjoy not only unlimited prosecco, but Aperol Spritz as well!

For $39 a head, you and your mates can sling back the bottomless drinks for a full two hours in the Tuscan inspired garden.

Unfortunately, no food is included in the deal, however, the venue has recommended their new antipasti menu which includes yummy bites like organic haloumi with truffle honey, aged prosciutto, or stracciatella.

The deal is not available for booking, so walk-ins only!

The Winery is located at 285a Crown Street, Surry Hills - Find out more information here.

Don't forget to download the 2DayFM app on iOS and Android for feel good music, podcasts and to stay up to date with all things Sydney!