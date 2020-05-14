Single? Applications Open To Date Ex Reality Stars On New Reality Show!

This morning on the show, the Hit Network's Krysti & Bodge spoke to love coach and ex-Bachelor contestant, Belinda Love, to chat about her new reality dating show!

Single and keen on finding love? Belinda wants to reel in authentic people who genuinely want to find love. She asks them a series of questions, like what's your love language?

If you don't know what that is, then it's about time you found out!

So, why did Belinda become a love coach? She spoke to Krysti & Bodge about how her cheating ex propelled her into what she's doing now. We love a happy ending!!!

You can check out Belinda's YouTube channel at: www.youtube.com/channel/UCe6JDeQhh117BZIBNDZNW7w

If you feel like it's your time to find your one true love, you can apply to take part here: http://belindalove.com.au/going-live-for-love/

Missed the chat? Here's what Belinda had to say about her new show & how you can apply!

