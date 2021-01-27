Singer Halsey Announces She's Pregnant!

She's an incredible singer, puts on one hell of a show, has enviable style and now Halsey is adding Mumma to her list of achievements.

The singer took to social media overnight to announce she is pregnant with her first child!

She appeared in an adorable crotchet bikini top and (literal) Mom jeans to make the announcement, sending fans into a spiral of happiness.

While Halsey hasn't said much about the details around when she is due etc, she did tag her partner Alev Aydin who is an actor, producer and director. We're so excited for her and cannot wait to meet her little one!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!