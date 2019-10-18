'Sing It In A Dress' Features The Best Talent On The Coast!

25th October

Article heading image for 'Sing It In A Dress' Features The Best Talent On The Coast!

'Sing It In A Dress' is a night of great music made famous by women and performed by the Central Coast's best emerging talent, with funny man Ryan Knowles as your MC. All of the young artists performing are donating their time and talent, with all proceeds going to educate girls in Sierra Leone and Uganda.

 

This is a family friendly night, with light refreshments available.

Tickets available online and at the door!

What: Sing It In A Dress
When: 6:30PM - 8:45PM 25th October 
Where: Central Coast Steiner School

Here's Something You May Have Missed!

Missed Gawndy & Ash Pollard? Catch Up On The Sea FM App!
App Store OR Google Play

Abby Hopkins

a day ago

Article by:

Abby Hopkins

Whats On
Central Coast
Music
Performance
Listen Live!
Whats On
Central Coast
Music
Performance
Whats On
Central Coast
Music
Performance
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs